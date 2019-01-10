Smorgasburg LA Is Back, Along with a Few Fresh Vendors

Why hey and hello again, Smorgasburg LA. Ready to chomp around the ROW DTLA market? It's back on Sunday, Jan. 13 (and, yep, admission is free, as always).

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROW DTLA

Free entry

January is a month that's positively rife with new-o-sity.

After all, we're probably rocking the new socks we opened in December, and maybe a new shirt, and chances are probable that we've committed to walking more, or hitting a spin class now and then.

But major ongoing events, too, can have a whiff of the new, even as they remain true to their vision, and character, at their cores.

Smorgasburg LA, the large-scale, every-Sunday, foodie-dreamy market pop-up at ROW DTLA, has become known over the last couple of years for its eclectic and appetizing assortment of vendors and its adjacent happenings, like its every-now-and-then Record Fair.

But it also welcomes fresh food-makers on the regular, which it shall do during its "Grand Re-Opening" on Sunday, Jan. 13.

Nope, it didn't really go away-away; it simply took some downtime for the holidays.

As for the newbies starting at the market at the start of 2019?

Well, Moo's Craft BBQ isn't unfamiliar to regulars, for it joined the most recent Smorgasburg LA pop-up at Santa Monica Pier, as well as the special BBQ Day at the ROW DTLA event.

Now it is a permanent addition, so ladle on the sauce and tuck in that bib.

You'll want to protect that new shirt you just opened after all, and maybe even your new socks, if you're an especially enthusiastic eater of BBQ. And who isn't?

Also joining the delicious fun as permanent vendors?

Tacos 1986, which was also seen/eaten at the Santa Monica Pier pop-up, and Broad Street Oyster Co., which can be found next to the Jolly Oyster booth.

Special goings-on, special chompable chows, and other happy happenings are coming up, over the next several Sundays, so keep watch.

Or simply show up at ROW DTLA, from 10 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon, and see what you can scarf.

Entry, as always, is free, while the dollars in your pocket are for fried chicken sandwiches, and burritos, and ice cream cones, and Micheladas, and French fries, and tamales...

