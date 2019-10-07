Snack and Be Social at Savor Santa Ana

Spend the evening of Oct. 12, 2019 getting to know the downtown area's terrific eateries.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 12

5:30-9:30 p.m.

$10

You may, on occasion, beg your pal for "just a taste" of whatever they're enjoying.

It could be the crusty corner of an empanada, or half a spoonful of custard, or "only like a crouton" of their salad.

This is a-ok, if you're solid buds, but asking restaurants for tidbits, rather than whole meals, generally falls under the "don't try it" header.

But when there's a lively taste-around, one that involves small bites and delicious samples from an array of eateries? Then "just a taste" becomes the happy order of the evening.

And such an evening is just ahead for one of Southern California's most storied and walkable downtowns. It's Savor Santa Ana, which will again invite cuisine lovers to come and try a piquant plethora of noshables.

The noshing'll be strong on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., oh yeah.

Ten bucks scores you five tasting tickets. There's a map to follow, as you decide where to spend those tickets, which'll be delightfully challenging, as over 40 restaurants and fancy food-makers'll be lining up the wee dishes and cups o' yum.

Participants include Blackmarket Bakery, Kebab Place, and Jinny's Pizzeria.

And do show with additional funds, if you'd like a cocktail, wine, or beer. Those, too, will be for sale.

"Fall carnival entertainment, music, exploring, and hanging out" are also in the community-cool cards for the night.

Santa Ana, that historic and handsome gem of a town, is easy to visit, love, and support on any day of the year. But on an autumn Saturday night, when the cuisine is positively scrumptious, the socializing possibilities are primo, and the music is upping the mood?

There's magic in the air, a vibe that authentically complements a magical place like Santa Ana.

