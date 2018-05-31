Snap 'Stranger' Pics at New Netflix Pop-up

Need your colorful "Stranger Things" environments and backdrops? Those'll visit Raleigh Studios, for three days in mid-June, courtesy of "Because You Watched."

So you're pretty super into the whole walk-through, pop-up, colorful, stand-and-pose-and-post experiences that have been passing through town in recent years.

And while you like desserts and fashion and all of the various themes that these limited-time destinations have delivered, when it comes right down to it, you're really happiest spending most of your days bingeing your favorite television series.

There is, it won't surprise you, now a pop-up for that, and it is called "Because You Watched."

It's from Netflix, as that increasingly famous tagline suggests, and it'll spin its bicycle wheels in the direction of Raleigh Studios in Hollywood from Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17.

No need to pore over the New Releases list or what's Trending Now to find out what this is all about; Netflix has revealed what "Because You Watched" will include: "(G)uests can step into visual installations based on some of their favorite Netflix originals, including Stranger Things, The Crown, Mindhunter, GLOW, Ozark, and more."

Which means that, yes, you'll probably want to arrive decked out in the sartorial splendor of your go-to show.

Should you wear a queenly frock or an '80s-style Spandex wrestling togs? Now is the time to decide.

And now is the time to register for a time slot. "Because You Watched" is free to visit, but timed, so you'll need to sign up in advance.

If you need one more reason to go, dear Netflix-obsessed viewers, check it out: "Attendees will be able to up their swag game and take home exclusive Netflix merchandise based on popular Netflix shows and characters."

Pedal your bike, as fast as you can, to the main "Because You Watched" site now.

