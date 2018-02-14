Snapchat Video Captures Man Driving With Feet Minutes Before Car Crash - NBC Southern California
Snapchat Video Captures Man Driving With Feet Minutes Before Car Crash

By Robert Kovacik

Published at 4:10 AM PST on Feb 14, 2018

    Snapchat Video Shows Man Driving With Feet Before Crash

    Caught in a Snapchat video, a man could be seen driving a car with his feet just moments before getting into a car crash. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 10:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

    A Snapchat video captured a man driving a car with his feet moments before he, his passengers and another vehicle were involved in a collision Monday that left several people injured in Saugus.

    Laughter can be heard in the background as the driver steers with his feet for several seconds as Mercedes Caston, the 21-year-old woman who recorded the video, can be heard narrating it. The crash happened on a rainy night, when slippery roads pose a great threat.

    "Casually just driving with your foot," she said.

    Caston remains in the hospital after the accident, which happened just minutes after the video recorded.

    "They saw the car coming towards them and cars collided together," Caston's mother said. “Mercedes said they fishtailed and ended up in a ravine."

    All three occupants of the video Caston was in had to be cut from the overturned car. Although no arrests were made in connection to the crash, police said alcohol may have played a factor.

