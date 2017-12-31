Sneak Peek: How the 2018 Rose Parade Floats Are Shaping Up

The countdown to the 2018 Rose Parade is on and the anticipation is building for a chance to take a look at the colorful floats that will be on display.



While the Pasadena tradition is not set to begin until 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, preparations have been taking place for weeks now. Volunteers have been laboring away as they aim to have the most eye-catching float at the parade.



But if you just can't wait those last few hours to get a glimpse of those giant works of art, then you're in luck. Below is a sneak peek at a few of the floats that will be on display at the 129th edition of the Rose Parade.

Campers are staking out their spots for the 129th Rose Parade. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.