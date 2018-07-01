Snip, Sip at Boomtown Brewery's Bonsai & Beer

Learn how to care for a pretty succulent while enjoying some fine suds on Monday, July 2.

What to Know Monday, July 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

$55

21+

School may be out for summer, but the opportunity to pick up new skills, to find fresh pursuits, and to learn to love a hallowed hobby, one that bursts with life and loveliness, knows no season.

And as we head into the holiday week, there is a choice chance for bonsai buffs, fans of the form who happen to be age 21 and over, to discover how to "design and care for" a stunning succulent.

The "21 and over" end of things?

That's because this is all happening at Boomtown Brewery in DTLA, a place that "embraces both creativity and community." And, yes, suds are part of the Bonsai & Beer class, as the name suggests: A beer flight is included with your $55 admission price.

A prices that also nets you supplies and tools (of the gardening assortment, of course), gravel, rocks, and items to decorate the base of your bonsai, and the bonsai itself.

Think "(l)ocally grown and certified jade succulents," plants that are six inches, giving you plenty to work with, as you shape your living work of art.

A bonsai pot is included, too, an apron is on loan, as are gloves, and Sheena Langub of Rooted Harmony will be leading the lesson.

Leaving with your bonsai, and maybe a brand-new favorite beer (found within that flight), will certainly be gifts of the eveningtime event, but so is the fact that 5% of the class price goes to support "a public school gardening or arts project."

The date? It's all snipping 'n sipping on Monday, July 2, from 7 to 8:30 in the evening. Learning is just ahead, and cool succulent skills, even in the middle of summertime (when educational opportunities remain as ripe as ever).

