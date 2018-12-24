'Snow Days' Delivering Chilly Fun to Kidspace

Five days of frosty fun will be lending extra loveliness to the Pasadena educational museum, from Dec. 26 through 30, 2019.

What to Know Pasadena

Dec. 26-30

Included with museum admission

The main articles of clothing that see a lot of use 'round Southern California?

No doubt about it, we do dig our t-shirts and shorts and sandals and sundresses, and if we don't exactly don them all year long, golly, do we ever try.

But cooler months do have a way circling back around, requiring us to locate the odd jacket or sweater.

Still, breaking out a heavier coat? Or mittens? Those are wearables best suited to a day spent in a mountain town.

Beneath the mountains, though, in Pasadena, is a place where there shall be snow, and mitten-wearing opportunities, for five late-December days. The frosty-fun location? It's Kidspace Children's Museum, which will once again throw its annual Snow Days celebration.

Yes, actual, cold-to-the-touch snow will be brought to the Rose Bowl-close museum, all for tots and their grown-ups to enjoy.

Will you build a snowman? Perhaps try to fashion a few perfectly orb-like snowballs? Or just enjoy the wintry hubbub of this holiday time tradition?

It's up to you, of course, but do note that there'll also be an "interactive storytime" that details a bit of the science behind snow, and live music each day at 1 o'clock.

Want to decorate cookies? That'll be happening, for a $3 fee.

Your museum admission gets you into nearly all of the Snow Days activities, but here's something to keep in mind (though certainly not freeze up over): The dates are Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, 2018.

Easy to remember, but remember also that there'll be plenty of hubbub surrounding the Tournament of Roses in the area, so do plan your Kidspace arrival accordingly.

And, yes: Remember your mittens, too, for the rare chance to wear them in a non-mountain SoCal setting.

