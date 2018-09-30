Snow-It-Alls to Brrr-ing it for the Tram's Snow-Guessing Contest

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's annual Snow Guessing Contest opens on Monday, Oct. 1. Think you have a nose for snow? You could win four Tram admissions.

What to Know Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Begins Monday, Oct. 1

The first ten correct entries will win four Tram admissions

Grouping every Golden State-based snow watcher into a single category is like saying there's only one correct way to build a snowman.

For the people who keep an eye on the coming of winter 'round these parts do so for a variety of reasons.

True, plenty of us are watching the mountains, and ski reports, to see when flakes'll begin to fall on the slopes, and others are planning holiday trips, the kind that might involve a snowball fight or two.

As for those Southern Californians who love Mt. San Jacinto, and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, and watch for when the frosty stuff traditionally graces the area?

The first of October is a major date on their snow-observing calendars.

Nope, there's no snow yet at the higher clime, and temperatures around the Coachella Valley, down below, remain quite warm.

But on Oct. 1, the historic attractions's Snow Guessing Contest opens for the season, as it does each year on that date, and here is how it works: Snow-it-alls are invited to send a postcard to the tram with the date that they believe "... the first measurable inch of snow falls at the Tram's Mountain Station, elevation 8,516 feet."

That postcard must be postmarked Oct. 1 or after, and the first ten entries with the correct date? They're the winners.

Each postcard sender in that winning group will score four complimentary admissions to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway plus "a special Tram gift memento."

Have a nose for snowfall, especially around some of our region's more dramatic peaks? Do you consider yourself to be a snow-it-all?

Ponder beautiful San Jacinto, the elevation in question, and what your hunch is as far as that future inch of snow goes.

It could be soon, even in the autumn, or it could happen well into winter. The winning date of the last contest? Jan. 9, 2018. The contest before that? Nov. 21, 2016.

That's quite the span, so get guessing, snow-knowers.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations