Snow Play's Deal-Big 'Badge Days' Are On

Are you a member of the military or an active first responder? Save dough at the Big Bear attraction through April 18, 2019.

What to Know Big Bear Snow Play

Through April 18, Mondays through Thursdays

Active first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, and U.S. military members get a 2-for-1 deal

Snow has to go, each and every year, as spring does its thing and the beams from above grow warmer and warmer.

But we're still in that in-between window, where, down in the lower lands life is getting toastier while the cold white stuff reigns in the mountains above.

Which is all to say this: If you're planning on getting a few more tubing sessions in, the kind of tube-based antics that use snow (and not water), best do so in the next few weeks, before, yes, the snow goes.

Big Bear Snow Play is one spot for this cold-spring'd fun, and the fun is extra-awesome these days for law enforcement, firefighters, active first responders, and U.S. military members.

How so? Because Badge Days are on at the tube-a-riffic hub, meaning that those people who serve in those all-important fields can enjoy a 2-for-1 deal on a Snow Play Pass, Mondays through Thursdays, all the way through to April 18, 2019.

"Show (your) official badge or military ID every Monday through Thursday now through April 18, and get a free all-day Snow Play pass with the purchase of a regular all-day pass."

The value? Oh yeah, it's $35.

Is the fam heading into spring break? Find the final flakes of last winter, before summer settles in, and find big savings at the spot with the "longest snow-tubing hill in Southern California."

Need more info on the tube-terrific park? But of course.

