Snow Valley Skis for a Nationwide World-Record Attempt

Snow Valley in Running Springs is schussing into a huge, multi-resort effort on Friday, Jan. 11, and it all involves attempting to break the record for the most beginning ski and snowboard lessons in a single day.

Planning to take your very first skiing or snowboarding lesson on Friday, Jan. 11?

You won't be alone in your journey. Of course, there will be an instructor there, we're hoping, the sort of knowledgeable professional who can clearly explain how to best wield your poles and safely maneuver your skis or board.

But we are suggesting that other people will be with you in spirit, and spirited fun, in the larger sense. Others who will be along for your first step, er, schuss into the world of skiing or snowboarding.

Many others. As in, the thousands.

For January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, and Jan. 11, 2019 is the inaugural Learn to Ski or Snowboard Day.

And on that day, some 53 ski-oriented destinations, across the United States, will go for a world record: "the most beginner lessons taught in ONE DAY."

There is a standing record, and the number is large: 6,002.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is on the participants' list, so if you're there on Jan. 11, and you're stepping into a pair of skis for the first time, you'll be part of the world-record attempt.

Also good to know? The Running Springs resort is the only Southern California spot on the 2019 roster, with Sierra at Tahoe and Tahoe Donner representing the northerly end of the Golden State.

Figure, whether the record is broken on Jan. 11 or not, that you may pick up a pursuit you really love.

And, a brrr-ful bonus: More snow is on the way, in the next several days, for the mountains of Southern California.

More details on joining the bundle-up, beginners-rule fun? Point your poles in the direction of the world-record attempt page faster than snowflake melts on your tongue.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations