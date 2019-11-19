Snow Way: There's a 'Frozen II' Pajama Party in Hollywood

"Frozen II" opens on Nov. 22. Join a pajama party that includes breakfast and a screening of the new Disney film at El Capitan Theatre at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22. (©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved)

What to Know Friday, Nov. 22

10 a.m.

$25

"Frozen," the 2013 animated phenomenon from Walt Disney Animation Studios, includes themes of strength, sisterly bonds, loyal friendship, and embracing all that makes you unique.

It is also well-known for its snow, because it sports a lot of snow, and a sassy snowman, too, not to mention a mystical ice castle and ginormous drifts and all sorts of incredibly icy sights.

Which makes "Frozen" one of the bundle-up-iest, get-cozy confections ever to skate across the big screen.

Perhaps you've watched the hit film in your coziest pjs, multiple times, from the comfort of your couch, but fans now have a charming chance to pajama-up for a public party at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

For there's a special breakfast and screening of "Frozen II" on Friday morning, Nov. 22, and Elsa and Anna aficionados are invited to attend this sweet-hearted celebration.

"Guests are encouraged to attend in their favorite family friendly pjs," is the word from the theater, but there's more to know. You'll be able to fill a bowl at the Breakfast Cereal Bar, and choose from coffee, tea, or hot chocolate for your beverage.

At ticket to the "Frozen II" Breakfast and Pajama Party? It's $25 per person, and covers your cereal and the 10 a.m. screening, too.

Letting it go is always a solid idea, but don't let this rare opportunity go, if you're looking for something rather wonderful to do for the "Frozen" fans in your household.

The much-anticipated film, by the by, will up the sense of ice-bound adventure at El Capitan through Dec. 15, 2019.

