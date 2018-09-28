 So There's a Pizza Apartment in Pasadena - NBC Southern California
So There's a Pizza Apartment in Pasadena

By Alysia Gray Painter

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
We've all seen domestic decorations that reference various foods, from the framed poster of different types of spices displayed on a kitchen wall to a pillow shaped like an ice cream cone in a kid's room. But entering a sleep-ready space that's been decked out to resemble a pepperoni pizza, from the wallpaper to the curtains to the bedspread to, yes, the toilet cover? That feels like a through-the-looking-glass food fantasy of the highest and cheesiest order.

But a pizza-themed bedroom, complete with a pizza'd-out bathroom, is part of the new Pizza Experience, which emerges from the oven, er, opens on Monday, Oct. 1 in Pasadena. It's a walk-through, stop-and-pose, snap-a-pic kind of place, in the manner of the last year's mega-popular Museum of Ice Cream, only it is very much for pizza-craving mavens.

Take a look inside now the "multi-sensory" and "immersive" pop-up, before opening day arrives, and before you need to go digging in the kitchen drawer for your favorite pie palace's takeout menu...
