Parts of Southern California might face public safety power shutoffs in high-risk fire areas ahead of the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season.

Strong wind gusts are expected to begin Tuesday night during one of the region's most dangerous times of the year for wildfires, which can be sparked by downed power lines. All of Southern California will be under a red flag warning through Thursday evening.

"We're going to be dealing with another round of strong Santa Ana winds," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "This time, we could see gusts up to 70 mph. That makes it the strongest round of the season."

More than 200,000 SoCal Edison customers are in area where power might bo interrupted. That figure is likely to change later Tuesday, so click here for updates from the utility company.

Where Power Shutoffs Are Possible

Kern County (15,417 customers)

Tehachapi

Unincorporated areas including Bear Valley Springs Map 1, Bear Valley Springs Map 2, Bodfish, Caliente Creek, Cameron, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Grapevine, Havilah, Hot Spring Valley, Indian Creek, Kern County, Kern County, Loraine, Mebane Ranch, Millersville, Miracle Hot Springs, Monolith, Mountain Mesa, South Lake, Squirrel Mountain Valley, Tejon Ranch, near Tehachapi along Willow Springs Road, between Walker Basin and Loco Bill Canyon, Twin Oaks, Wheeler Ridge, Wofford Heights, Hog Canyon, Stallion Springs,

Los Angeles County (56,789 customers)

Agoura Hills, Calabasas, La Canada-Flintridge, Lancaster, La Crescenta, Los Angeles, Malibu, Palmdale, San Fernando, Santa Clarita

Unincorporated areas including Altadena, Acton Map 1, Acton Map 2, Andrade Corner Map 1, Andrade Corner Map 2, Antelope Center, Big Rock Springs, Cantillas, Antelope Valley, Chatsworth, Del Sur Map 1, Del Sur Map 2, East and South of Elizabeth Lake, El Merrie Dell Map 1, El Merrie Dell Map 2, Fairmont, Falling Springs, Forest Park, Little Rock, Longview, Juniper Hills, Hauser Canyon, Gorman Map 1, Gorman Map 2, Green Valley, Indian Springs, Jackson Lake, Juniper Hills, Kagel, La Crescenta-Montrose, Lake Canyon, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley Map 1, Leona Valley Map 2, Los Angeles Forest Park, May Canyon Trail, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space Preserve, Mint Canyon, Mount Baldy, Mount Disappointment, Mount Wilson, along the Old Road, Old Point Comfort, Pacoima Dam Area, Pearlblossom, Placerita Canyon, Plum Canyon near Santa Clarita, East of Santa Clarita, San Antonio Heights, San Francisquito Canyon, South of Stevenson Ranch, Three Points City, Val Verde, Valyermo, Vincent, West Hills

Orange County (4,473 customers)

Irvine, Lake Forest, Orange

Unincorporated areas including Coal Canyon, El Modena, Irvine Regional Park, Modjeska, Portola Hills and Silverado

Riverside County (35,517 customers)

Banning, Beaumont, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Perris, Riverside, San Jacinto, Corona, Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Temecula

Unincorporated areas including along Hwy 79 Lambs Canyon Road, Banning, northeast of Banning, areas in areas of Banning Pass including Cabazon, northwest of Cabazon, north of Casa Loma, Cherry Valley, County Lake Mobile Community, Eden, Eden Hot Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview Hot Springs, Lakeview, Mas Canyon, North Palm Springs, Nuevo Uni, OWL, Ramona Expy and the San Jacinto River, River Park, Riverside County Unico, San Jacinto Valley, San Jacinto Valley, Soboba Hot Springs, Soboba Reservation, North Palm Springs, Cabazon, Whitewater and Whitewater Canyon.

San Bernardino County (48,341 customers)

Hesperia, San Berndardino, Upland, Yucca Valley

Unincorporated areas including along Alessandro, Arrowhead Equestrian Estates, Arrowhead, Arrowhead Farms, Cajon, Carey, Cedar Pines Park, Crestline, Del Rosa, Devore, Devore Heights, Ferrara, Green Valley Lake, Hudson, Kendall, Las Plazas, Leona Valley, Lincoln Crest, Morongo Valley, Mentone, Mount Vernon, Muscoy, Nena, North Park, Oak Glen, Palm Wells, Phelan, Ridgeline Drive, Rim of the World, Roosevelt, Running Springs, San Bernardino High School, Shandin Hills, Southern Morongo Valley, Sterling, University, Valley of Enchantment, Verdemont, Wildwood Park

Ventura County (44,937 customers)

Camarillo, Fillmore, Moorpark, Oaji, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, Ventura

Unincorporated areas including Bardsdale, Bell Canyon, Buckhorn, Burro Flats, Camulos, Cavin, South of Cavin, El Rio, East of Kevet, Leesdale, Keith Oak Village, North of Mountclef Village, NW of Saticoy, Piru, Point Mugu Naws, Point Mugu State Park, Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Santa Susana, Saticoy, Santa Susana Mountains, Santa Susana south of HWY 118, Sespe Village, Solromar, Somis, North of Strathern, Sycamore Cove, along Yerba Buena Road, North of HWY 126

Why Shut Off Power?

Most of the deadly California fires over the past several decades, including the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California, have been the result of power lines in high-wind situations.

Add in Southern California's infamous Santa Ana winds, and you have extermely volatile conditions. Santa Ana winds, which can fan flames sparked by downed power lines, are expected to pick up Thursday during one of the worst times of the year for wildfires.

The winds will develop by early Thursday and continue through Saturday, raising the fire risk across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"It's strong around 9 a.m. (Thursday), and that's when we could see 50 mph wind gusts, some isolated 60 mph wind in those highest peaks," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "We still have a red flag warning. We're going to see this Thursday morning through Friday evening. That, in combination with some dry air and dry fuel on the ground, is going to raise that fire threat for us."

Where Are the Possible Outage Areas?

For a detailed listing of all areas affected and maps to check if you may face a proactive shutoff, visit SCE's Public Safety Power Shutoff page.

How Proactive Power Outages Work

Meteorologists and other SoCal Edison staff members use high-resolution weather data maps and other tools to monitor extreme fire weather. SoCal Edison also uses weather stations, historical data and fire monitoring cameras to determine fire potential.

If conditions warrant, the utility will shut off power in high-risk areas. Customers can receive notifications about outages in their area through emails, text or phone calls. The utility will alert first responders, local governments and customers of power shutoff.

Here are some of the factors the utility considers before declaring an outage.

High winds, including red flag warnings

Low humidity

Dry vegetation that provide fire fuel

On-the-ground observations

Fire threat to electric infrastructure

Public safety risk

An initial notification is sent out about two days before a possible shutoff to warn customers. A second notification will be sent a day before, then notifications are sent when power is shut off and when it's restored. Restoration is based on when weather conditions are deemed safe.

Customers can view this map to see whether they're in a high-risk area.

Why Are Santa Ana Winds So Dangerous?

The fire-whipping winds are produced by surface high pressure over the Great Basin squeezing air down through canyons and passes in Southern California's mountain ranges. They're common in the fall and have a long history of fanning destructive wildfires in the region.

Fall is historically the worst time of the year for damaging wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires have occurred in October and November.

So far this year, Southern California has not seen the large fires that devastated parts of the state last year, largely due to above-average soil moisture and an active monsoon season that followed a winter of steady rain.

Through September, CALFIRE reported 4,460 wildfires that burned about 40,400 acres. Last year at that time, the agency reported 4,800 fires that burned a staggering 627,600 acres.

California's five-year average for that time period is 324,600 acres.