 The Aftermath of the SoCal Fires - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
OLY-LA

The Aftermath of the SoCal Fires

By Jason Kandel

6 minutes ago

More Photo Galleries
Destructive Creek Fire Prompts Wildlife Sanctuary Evacuation
Skirball Fire Burns Up Near 405 Freeway and Getty Center
Connect With Us
AdChoices