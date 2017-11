A Southern California Gas Company truck responds to a call of a "strong," gas-like odor on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in a Cheviot Hills neighborhood.

Cheviot Hills residents complained of a "strong," gas-like odor Wednesday, which prompted a response from the Southern California Gas Company.

Officials got a call of the odor at approximately 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Pico Boulevard, according a representative from the SoCal Gas Company.

As of 11:25 p.m., SoCal Gas and the Los Angeles Fire Department continued to investigate the source of the odor.