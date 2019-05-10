SoCal Honda Will Have Free Pop-Up Spas For Mother's Day Weekend

One of the pop-up spas featured by the "Guys in Blue" from SoCal Honda.

Strapped for gift ideas this Mother’s Day weekend? Burnt the breakfast before it made it to the bed?

Honda’s Guys in Blue got you covered.

This Mother’s Day weekend, Honda will have pop-up spas at select locations across Southern California, including Dodger’s Stadium and the Pretend City Children’s Museum.

Mothers, grandmothers, moms-to-be: it doesn’t matter! All moms will get their queen treatment at these impromptu pampering sessions that feature complimentary manicures, massages and a brand-new manicure kit.

Pampering the Mommas

Our Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey is kicking off Mother’s Day weekend early with a retreat! (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

The initiative runs from Saturday to Sunday, at select locations and times. Here is where to look out for them:

SATURDAY, MAY 11th

11AM-2:30PM (Burbank): Ralphs, 2600 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505

10AM-1:30PM (Irvine): Pretend City Children's Museum, 29 Hubble, Irvine, CA 92618. Available to attendees only.

SUNDAY, MAY 12th:

7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Long Beach): Rockin’ Mother's Day Race, Marina Vista Park, 5200 E. Elliot Street Long Beach, CA 90803. By the baseball field in front of the fire station. Available to attendees only.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Colton): Food 4 Less,1150 N. Pepper Ave Colton, CA

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Dodger Stadium): Mother's Day at Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012. (Left field pavilion). Available to attendees only.

Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach record levels at $196 million dollars this year, according to the National Retail Federation. This initiative hopes to relieve some of the financial pressures people may face when treating the women in their lives to the day they deserve. SoCal Honda started the tradition five years ago, adding to other business campaigns to help you celebrate.

"Because it was so popular, we are continuing this initiative every Mother’s Day weekend," said Destin Judy, a representative for SoCal Honda. "We will be treating everyone first-come, first-served."

The folks standing at these pop-ups are the Guys in Blue, who are celebrating their 12th year as a park of SoCal Honda’s Helpful Campaign. Their daily Random Acts of Helpfulness recently helped rebuild animal shelters and make someone’s morning commute a little easier.