Los Angeles residents react to the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threat to end recreational marijuana. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Some Southern California residents are not impressed with Attorney General Jeff Session’s threat to end the policy that let legal marijuana flourish just days after sales began in California.

Sessions announced on Thursday that he intends to vanquish an Obama-era policy that shields state-legalized marijuana from federal prosecution. Session’s movement now leaves the fate of recreational pot in the hands of the U.S. Attorneys across the nation. In Southern California, that responsibility falls onto Orange County attorney Nicola Hanna, who hasn’t yet discussed his stance on the issue.

The recent blow to recreational marijuana has not been received warmly by legal shops.

"If you’re going to come in and do raids on licensed FBI, licensed teams that are paying taxes when there is a cartel out there running more drugs in this state than anything – you’re going to spend all your money and time on that – that is just ridiculous," Robert Taft Jr., founder of Santa Ana shop 420 Central said.

Taft said his shop paid the local, state and federal government $50,000 in taxes.

Local officials have also weighed in on the issue, as Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson said the people’s voice says it all.

"We in Los Angeles and we in the state of California will not be bullied by Mr. Sessions or anyone else," Wesson said.

Buyers believe there is enough support for recreational marijuana for it to not be threatened.

"I'm not worried at all," Erick Morales, a customer at 420 Central said. "Things will turn out fine."

"There’s a lot of momentum going on, not just here, but all over the country," customer Cesar Ramirez said.