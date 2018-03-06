A Lake Elsinore man was chosen by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 4, 2018, to announce Oscar presenters during a theater skit. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

A SoCal man introduced two Oscar presenters at Sunday night's Oscars (and we're not referring to Armie Hammer).

Lake Elsinore resident Mike Young was among the "A Wrinkle in Time" crowd that Jimmy Kimmel and his cohort interrupted at the 90th Academy Awards.

Young and the other theatregoers were invited to a "screening" of the science fantasy film when Kimmel and other actors, including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Lupita Nyong'o showed up with candy and hot dogs for the unsuspecting guests.

Young was sitting in the front row when Kimmel invited him to announce the next presenters.

"I've been getting all kinds of messages on Twitter and everything else... it's crazy," he told NBC4.

Kimmel handed Young a card to read on the live telecast. "Movies truly are magic. One moment you can be sitting in a theatre watching one, and the next minute, you're on the Oscars introducing Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph," he read.

Mike Young came for the silver screen but ended up experiencing his own movie magic.