Headed Across the Pond for the Royal Wedding? Share Your Story With NBC4 - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Headed Across the Pond for the Royal Wedding? Share Your Story With NBC4

We're looking for SoCal residents traveling to England for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

By Staff Reports

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Headed Across the Pond for the Royal Wedding? Share Your Story With NBC4
    Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017, in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018.

    It's less than a month until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I Do" at Windsor Castle in England. 

    More than 100,000 visitors are expected to celebrate the royal wedding, but we have a special connection to the event, as Los Angeles native Meghan Markle marries her prince charming.

    Royal Family Photos: Kate, William Welcome 3rd Child, a BoyRoyal Family Photos: Kate, William Welcome 3rd Child, a Boy

    If you're a SoCal resident headed across the pond for the May 19 nuptials, NBC4 anchor and reporter Robert Kovacik wants to hear from you!

    From packing to renewing your passport to the royal wedding-inspired parties, we want to follow it all. 

    Email us at tips@nbcla.com for a chance to be featured on NBC4 or NBCLA.com.  

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices