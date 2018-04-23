Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017, in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018.

It's less than a month until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I Do" at Windsor Castle in England.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected to celebrate the royal wedding, but we have a special connection to the event, as Los Angeles native Meghan Markle marries her prince charming.

