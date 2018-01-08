List: LAFD Hands Out Sandbags Ahead of SoCal Storm

As Southern Californa braced for the first major storm of 2018, with significant snow and rain expected, the Los Angeles Fire Department was handing out more than 200,000 sandbags to help residents prepare.

After several fires scorched SoCal, leaving behind chance for debris and mudflow during the storm, the LA Fire Department was aiming to help residents protect their homes.

Sandbags would be available at all stations listed here: Find Your Station.

It's important to note that while the fire department provides sand and empty bags, workers will not fill, load of place sandbags for residents.

Community Locations Where Sandbags are Available:

2 (Boyle Heights), CD 14 District Office, 2130 E. 1st. St., Los Angeles 90033

5 (Westchester/LAX Area), 8900 South Emerson Ave, (213) 485-6205

13 (Pico/Union area), 2401 W Pico Blvd, (213) 485-6213

18 (Granada Hills), Knollwood Country Club, 12024 Balboa Blvd, (818) 756-8618

19 (Brentwood), 12229 West Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8519

21 (South Los Angeles), 1192 East 51st St, (213) 485-6221

23 (Palisades Highlands), 17281 Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8523

24 (Shadow Hills/ Sunland), 9411 Wentworth St, (818) 756-8624

28 (Porter Ranch), 11641 Corbin Ave, (818) 756-9728

29 (Koreatown), 4029 W Wilshire Blvd, (213) 485-6229

36 (San Pedro), Peck Park - 560 N. Western Avenue, (310) 548-7580 (Dept. of Recs. & Parks)

38 (Wilmington), Banning Park, 1331 Eubank St, (310) 548-7538

41 (Hollywood Hills & Northwest), 1439 North Gardner, (213) 485-6241

42 (Eagle Rock), Council District 14 Office, 2035 Colorado Blvd., (323) 254-5195

43 (Palms), 3690 Motor Ave, (310) 840-2143

47 (El Sereno), 4575 Huntington Dr South, (213) 485-6247

70 (Northridge), 9861 Reseda Blvd, (818) 756-7670

71 (Bel Air, Beverly Glen, UCLA) 107 South Beverly Glen Blvd, (310) 575-8571

74 (Sunland/Tujunga), Council District 7 Office, 7747 Foothill Blvd, (818) 756-8674

77 (Sun Valley), 9224 Sunland Blvd, (818) 756-8677

84 (Woodland Hills), 21050 Burbank Blvd, (818) 756-8684

85 (Harbor City), Recreational Center, 24801 Frampton Ave, (310) 548-7585

85 (Harbor City), Normandie Recreation Center, 22400 S Normandie

86 (Toluca Lake), 4305 Vineland Ave, (818) 756-8686

88 (Sherman Oaks), 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd, (818) 756-8688

91 (Sylmar), Recreational Center, 14430 Polk St, (818) 367-5656

97 (Laurel Canyon/ Mulholland), 8021 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8697

98 (Pacoima), 13035 Van Nuys Bl, (818) 756-8698

106 (West Hills), 23004 Roscoe Blvd, (818) 756-8606

108 (Franklin Canyon), 12520 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8608





The Orange County Fire Authority also has sandbags and sand available. See a list here

