List: LAFD Hands Out Sandbags Ahead of SoCal Storm

As Southern Californa braced for the first major storm of 2018, with significant snow and rain expected, the Los Angeles Fire Department was handing out more than 200,000 sandbags to help residents prepare.
After several fires scorched SoCal, leaving behind chance for debris and mudflow during the storm, the LA Fire Department was aiming to help residents protect their homes.
Sandbags would be available at all stations listed here: Find Your Station.
It's important to note that while the fire department provides sand and empty bags, workers will not fill, load of place sandbags for residents.
Community Locations Where Sandbags are Available:
- 2 (Boyle Heights), CD 14 District Office, 2130 E. 1st. St., Los Angeles 90033
- 5 (Westchester/LAX Area), 8900 South Emerson Ave, (213) 485-6205
- 13 (Pico/Union area), 2401 W Pico Blvd, (213) 485-6213
- 18 (Granada Hills), Knollwood Country Club, 12024 Balboa Blvd, (818) 756-8618
- 19 (Brentwood), 12229 West Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8519
- 21 (South Los Angeles), 1192 East 51st St, (213) 485-6221
- 23 (Palisades Highlands), 17281 Sunset Blvd, (310) 575-8523
- 24 (Shadow Hills/ Sunland), 9411 Wentworth St, (818) 756-8624
- 28 (Porter Ranch), 11641 Corbin Ave, (818) 756-9728
- 29 (Koreatown), 4029 W Wilshire Blvd, (213) 485-6229
- 36 (San Pedro), Peck Park - 560 N. Western Avenue, (310) 548-7580 (Dept. of Recs. & Parks)
- 38 (Wilmington), Banning Park, 1331 Eubank St, (310) 548-7538
- 41 (Hollywood Hills & Northwest), 1439 North Gardner, (213) 485-6241
- 42 (Eagle Rock), Council District 14 Office, 2035 Colorado Blvd., (323) 254-5195
- 43 (Palms), 3690 Motor Ave, (310) 840-2143
- 47 (El Sereno), 4575 Huntington Dr South, (213) 485-6247
- 70 (Northridge), 9861 Reseda Blvd, (818) 756-7670
- 71 (Bel Air, Beverly Glen, UCLA) 107 South Beverly Glen Blvd, (310) 575-8571
- 74 (Sunland/Tujunga), Council District 7 Office, 7747 Foothill Blvd, (818) 756-8674
- 77 (Sun Valley), 9224 Sunland Blvd, (818) 756-8677
- 84 (Woodland Hills), 21050 Burbank Blvd, (818) 756-8684
- 85 (Harbor City), Recreational Center, 24801 Frampton Ave, (310) 548-7585
- 85 (Harbor City), Normandie Recreation Center, 22400 S Normandie
- 86 (Toluca Lake), 4305 Vineland Ave, (818) 756-8686
- 88 (Sherman Oaks), 5101 North Sepulveda Blvd, (818) 756-8688
- 91 (Sylmar), Recreational Center, 14430 Polk St, (818) 367-5656
- 97 (Laurel Canyon/ Mulholland), 8021 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8697
- 98 (Pacoima), 13035 Van Nuys Bl, (818) 756-8698
- 106 (West Hills), 23004 Roscoe Blvd, (818) 756-8606
- 108 (Franklin Canyon), 12520 Mulholland Dr, (818) 756-8608
Click here to see where to go to get sandbags in Anaheim.
The Orange County Fire Authority also has sandbags and sand available. See a list here.
