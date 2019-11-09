Monday marks the day dedicated to the men and women of the armed forces. A day where the community comes together to express its gratitude to veterans from all branches of the military.

Angelenos are doing their part to show respect to veterans with a variety of events over the weekend and leading up to Veterans Day. Here’s a list for those who would like to show their support.

Note: This list will be updated.

Long Beach Veterans Day Parade

For more than 20 years, the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade & Celebration has been a staple salute to men and women who have served. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will travel along Atlantic Avenue. Food trucks, vendors, live music and even a beer garden will be available to attendees.

USS Iowa

The Battleship Iowa Museum will hold its first Veterans Day Film Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The festival will feature screenings of documentaries “The Last Signal” and They Shall Not Grow Old,” as well as a Q&A with director Kyle Olson. Any active, reserve or retired members of the military will also receive free admission to a self-guided tour of the ship.

Inaugural Veterans Day LA

On Monday, members of the community will come together at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to commemorate the city’s first Veterans Day LA. Attendees can take in a USO Troupe show, band performances or find some support at resource fairs. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will serve as a base for the city to build upon for years to come.

Reagan Library

An honor guard, live music, a speech from a decorated Navy captain, it’s all at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library annual Veterans Day Event. The commemoration is free to attend, and begins at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Activities include a civil war encampment, a military vehicle display and a program honoring all branches of the military.

San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade

Claimed to be the largest Veterans Day event in Los Angeles County with thousands in attendance, the SFV Veterans Day Parade begins precisely at 11:11 a.m on Monday. The parade will begin at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard, and will travel to the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center.

Free National Park Day

Veterans Day is the last entrance fee-free date for national parks across the country. Included in the National Park System are national monuments, national recreation areas, national battlefields and national seashores. In California, you can visit Redwood National Park, Joshua Tree National Park or the Mojave National Preserve, just to name a few.