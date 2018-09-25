SoCal's Most Famous Gingerbread House Has Legs (Literally)

Now through Jan. 6, 2019, Haunted Mansion Holiday brings the frightfully fun cheer of "Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas" to the Disneyland Resort. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland)

Jack Skellington might have asked "what's this?" several times in "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," but that isn't a question you'll utter when your Doom Buggy rolls through the famous ballroom at Disneyland Park's Haunted Mansion.

For you surely know what is before your very eyes, should you be familiar with the "Nightmare"-ish fable and Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort.

It's a gingerbread house you're looking for, a spicy-of-scent, whimsically presented abode that's become a falltime fan favorite at The Happiest Place on Earth.

But unlike some of the tried-and-true staples of season at Disneyland, those enduring talismen that remain consistent throughout the decades, the gingerbread house inside the Haunted Mansion changes every year.

This gives those happy haunters who adore both the nearly-50-year-old attraction, and its seasonal overlay of "Nightmare"-flavored high jinks, something fresh to anticipate.

So what's the look of the 2018 gingerbread creation, which indeed may be found in the ballroom of the Haunted Mansion, the large space where ghosts dance and dangle from chandeliers while figures inside paintings engage in duels?

The vibe is very arachno-awesome, thanks to a 5-foot spider sitting atop the eerie abode, attempting to "pry the edible mansion from its foundation."

Webs crisscross the cute cookie casa, which boasts several details suggesting a winter celebration. Hello, sweet gingerbread man, hi there, snowy cover.

The multi-legged roof dweller, though, is the central focus of this dastardly dessert. A dessert that's for show, of course, and not for nibbling, but you should be able to get an eyeful of the centerpiece, thanks to the funereal pacing of the famous Doom Buggies.

"This year’s gingerbread creation is made up of 90 pounds of gingerbread, 30 pounds of confectioner’s sugar, 10 pounds of white chocolate and 45 pounds of fondant," reveals the theme park. Yum, yum, yum, and yum.

How to see this 'Nightmare' nom during its holiday-fun run?

Make for the Haunted Mansion, which is inside New Orleans Square, which is inside Disneyland Park, which is located in Anaheim, before Jan. 6, 2019.

