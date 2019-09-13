Soar to Big Bear Lake for Alfresco Fall Fun

The Soaring Eagle is one of the three attractions included in the discounted bundle.

What to Know Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain

Soaring Eagle, Go-Karts, and mini golf

$20 per person for all three

Leaf-peeping around Big Bear Lake?

It's a time-honored, camera-centered tradition for many Southern Californians, one that revs up when October grows closer.

And while finding all of those colorful trees can provide a family plenty of an adventure during an afternoon up the mountain, there's something else that's giving visitors an extra dose of diversion-y, sunbeam'd sweetness.

It's a new package at Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain, and it involves a discount on three of the kid-fun, parents-join-in pursuits found there: The Soaring Eagle, the Go-Karts, and miniature golf, too.

The price to participate in all three? It's twenty bucks, for a limited time. The savings? A lucky 13% off the usual price.

Thirteen is such a classic autumn number, it just feels right to save that much.

Your $20 nabs you one round on each, and while these fun times are going on daily this fall, note that the Alpine Slide is open weekends through Nov. 9.

Miniature golf? You've swung a few clubs. Go-Karts? You know you'll need to take the wheel.

But if you're not familiar with the Soaring Eagle, it's "a dual-seated ride" that "gives guests the sensation of flying high above Big Bear."

It's a long one, at 500 feet, and there's a vertical drop, measuring 100 feet, oh yes. Love something with a bit of height and a bit of movement? This adventure could be tailor-made for you.

For all of the alfresco fun found at the Alpine Slide, soar to the site now.

As for the best times to spot some fall foliage? California Fall Color, a blog that isn't affiliated with Big Bear Lake, covers the area, and all leafy areas in the Golden State, in a timely, go-now fashion.

