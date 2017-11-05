Soldier From Southern California Killed in Afghanistan

A soldier from Southern California was killed in Afghanistan over the weekend the U.S. Army announced Sunday.

Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Cribben, 33, of Simi Valley, died Saturday in Logar Province, Afghanistan, from wounds sustained during combat in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, Fort Carson, Colorado.

Cribben is survived by his wife -- his high school sweetheart -- and his two children, ages 3 and 5.

"He was able to be a warrior and a husband and a father at the same time," his father Joe Cribben told NBC4.



The incident is under investigation.



