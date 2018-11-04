Some Lime Scooters in SoCal Recalled Over Fire Risk

The e-scooter company Lime pulled some of its scooters from the Los Angeles and San Diego markets due to a battery defect that could lead to the scooters catching fire, the company announced.

Lime posted a community update on Tuesday saying it had removed certain scooters that used a battery manufactured by the company Segway Ninebot. In several instances, a manufacturing defect could lead to the battery smoldering or catching fire. Segway Ninebot batteries were only used in some versions of Lime's scooters, the company said.

Lime said it became aware of the issue in August and pulled the scooters from SoCal markets, as well as Lake Tahoe, in response. The Washington Post reports a scooter burst into flames at the company's facility in Lake Tahoe in August, prompting the fire department to respond. Lime did not confirm this report or mention the reported fire in its statement on the battery recall.

In its statement, the company said all vulnerable scooters had been removed from circulation, though it is investigating a new report of battery issues in a different scooter model.