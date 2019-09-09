'Son of Monsterpalooza' to Howl in Burbank

What to Know Burbank

Sept. 13, 14, and 15, 2019

$30 Saturday; ticket prices vary

Anyone who is familiar with the advanced technology that monsters regularly employ know that the most professional and dependable monsters have special alerts set on their special monster phones.

These alerts can run the ghoulish gamut, of course. Monsters need to be reminded when to roar from lonesome peaks, and they need to have a friendly prompt, one that helps them to remember they need to howl from some bare-branched treetop, and they of course have an alert set for the final day of October.

But a lot of local monsters have another alert on their fright-filled phones, and it is an alert that'll ping on Sept. 13, 14, and 15, 2019.

For that's the weekend when all manner of monstrous beings will gather for Son of Monsterpalooza, a wicked whoop-di-doo of creepy-cool proportions.

Because most of us can't readily reach a lonesome peak or foreboding castle, the monsters kindly book the Marriott Burbank Hotel & Convention Center for their shindig, a party that includes celebrity appearances, special anniversary commemorations, and so many demos involving movie-magical make-up.

The 2019 SoM is ready to fill our dreams, er, nightmares, with more interesting activities than Frankenstein's monster has neck bolts.

On the calendar? Set your own alerts for some of the following, if you're tempted (and not too terrified): The Scary Closet's "Presence," An Immersive Haunted Walkthrough, or The Vampira Diaries, or a "Creepshow" meet-up (celebrating the new Shudder series and the classic film), or the 40th anniversary of "Phantasm," or a "Wishmaster" reunion.

And, you bet, there's a mega costume contest, involving cash winnings, so sew those pointy ears onto your werewolf get-up faster than a lycanthrope can howl at the moon.

Famous fright-makers in the house will include actor Linda Blair of "The Exorcist," actor Robert Patrick of "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," actor Heather Langenkamp of "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and famed monster maker Rick Baker, among other luminaries.

A ticket to this spook-centric wingding? Surely less than a ticket to a foreboding castle or lonesome peak, the kind riddled with monsters. You can buy a day if you like — Saturday's admission is $30 — or you can purchase a three-pack o' days for $65.

The monsters of Southern California have alerts set on their phones for this big eek-up, which is like a meet-up, but for monsters. But do you? Best set your alarm now for one of our city's most Halloween-y of all its pre-Halloween happenings.

