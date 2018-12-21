The Yasiel Puig era in Los Angeles appears to be over.

Sources tell NBC LA, that the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to trade outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, in addition to pitcher Alex wood, and another player, to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitcher Homer Bailey, and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

The move has been discussed for weeks, dating back to the winter meetings when the two teams had discussed trading big contracts to each other, in a salary saving move for the Dodgers and a vaunted outfield for the Reds.

The Dodgers are expected to buyout and release Homer Bailey following the trade, possibly making a run at top free agent Bryce Harper to replace Puig in right field.

This is a developing story with more to come...