'South Fire' in Newhall, Near Santa Clarita Forces Evacuations

A brush fire dubbed the "South Fire" in Newhall forced mandatory evacuations in several neighborhoods on Saturday. The fire burned 175 acres with 30 percent containment as of approximately 7:30 p.m. with roughly 300 firefighters on scene expected to stay on scene through the night.

The blaze closed the 5 Freeway at Calgrove Blvd. for a short time and caused severe backups near Santa Clarita.

The "South Fire" was first reported at approximately 2:45 p.m. just east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, south of Calgrove Blvd. Water-dropping and flame retardant dropping helicopters began assisting firefighters on the ground soon after.

A third alarm was requested at approximately 3:45 p.m.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the "South Fire" had grown to 160 acres with zero percent containment per the LA County Fire Department.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff ordered mandatory evacuations for all homes south of Calgrove Blvd. between the 5 Freeway and Creekside Drive: La Salle Canyon Dr.; White Oak Ct.; Heritage Oak Ct.; Ebelden Ave.; Mentry Dr.; Bella Ct.; Cary Ct.; Darcy Ln.; Clearbank Ln.; Briardale Way; Creekside Dr.

Shortly after 5 p.m., all streets south of Maple Street up to Wildwood Canyon Rd were also ordered to evacuate: Calgrove Blvd/Valley St.; Alamos Ln.; Champagne Ln.; Agramonte Dr.; Haskell vista Ln.; Cross St.; Wildwood Rd.; Oakbridge Ln.; Green Crest Dr.

The LA County Sherriff said that the College of the Canyon Physical Education Center was acting as an evacuation center for residents.

The Castaic Animal Shelter was designated as an evacuation center for large animals.

Per the LA County Fire Department, one fire fighter was injured battling the flames due to heat exhaustion. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. officials stated that the fire was 30 percent contained and that work crews expected to work through the night on the fire that had burned approximately 175 acres.