2 Girls Spend Christmas in the Hospital After Hit-and-Run Street Racing Crash

More than two weeks since a street racing hit-and-run crash put two 9-year-old girls in critical condition, the pair spent Christmas at the hospital fighting to survive, while the search continues for one of the drivers.

Ashley and Delila were on their way home from making holiday cookies when two cars street racing caused a major crash in South Los Angeles.

On Christmas, their families opened presents at Harbor UCLA Medical Center as the mothers stay hopeful their little girls will recover.

This isn't how best friends, Ashley and Delila, imagined they'd be spending their Christmas--wrapped in a festive blacket, in a holiday bed.

Street Racing Injures Two Young Girls

Street racing caused a crash that almost split a car in two. Two 9-year-old girls are fighting for their lives after the crash and the search is on for the driver. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 13th, 2018. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

"All I wanted was for my baby to wake up and be happy and opening gifts," Lety Garcia, Delila's mother, says.

Ashley's mother, Jazmin Torres, has also been by her daughter's side since street racing crash.

"I want this to be over," Jazmin Torres said. "It's been two longs weeks, and we don't know how much longer it's going to take."

Jazmin was driving the girls in south LA, turning from Florence Avenue onto Hoover Street, when she was hit by a black Chevy Camero that was racing a black Ford Mustang.

The 39-year-old man behind the wheel of the Camero was arrested, but the driver in the Mustang left the scene.

"You need to tell him to do what's right because my baby is pretty much fighting for her life and they're over there comfortable at home," Lety Garcia says.

Delila had four surgeries and is still in the Intensive Care Unit with a brain injury. Ashley is improving slowly and went on her first wheelchair ride recently. Both families celebrated Christmas in the hospital.

Both moms say they're staying hopeful they'll see their little girls heal and walk again.

"I know that us encouraging her, reassuring her and praying and staying with faith is what's going to get my baby off that bed," Lety Garcia says.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on the driver of the Ford Mustang. If you know anything about the crime, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department.