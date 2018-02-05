The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is on scene investigating a deadly deputy-involved-shooting of a 16-year-old boy, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a chase involving deputies Sunday night in South Los Angeles.

The shooting took place after deputies from South Los Angeles Sheriff's station responded to the 1200 block of West 107th Street, for a report of a young man pointing a handgun at a motorist, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies saw an individual, that matched the description of the young man in the 911 call, and attempted to make contact with him. Officials stated in a press release that upon making contact, they observed a hand gun tucked away in his waist band. Deputies chased after the subject who ran away from them. During the foot pursuit, the male subject turned toward the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, LASD said.

The subject was struck several times by gunfire and despite paramedics' efforts to save him, the teen died at the scene, officials said.

