Two schools were locked down Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 in the South Los Angeles area after police received a report of shots fired in the area.

Two schools were locked down Thursday morning in the South Los Angeles area after police received a report of shots fired in the area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. No arrests have been reported.

Officers responded the area near John C. Fremont High School and Hope Continuation High School in Florence. Both schools near San Pedro Street and East 79th Street were locked down.

It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired on a school campus or in a nearby neighborhood.