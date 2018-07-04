One Dead, Two Injured in South LA Shooting

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting during a cookout early Wednesday in South Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported in the shooting, which occurred just after midnight in the 9100 block of Western Avenue. The gunman, identified only as a man in his late teens or early 20s, left the scene in a car, investigators said.

About a dozen other people were at the party, police said. They told police the shooter walked up to the residence and opened fire from outside.

The woman died at the scene. Details regarding the conditions of the injured victims were not immediately available.



