Torrance High School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault in 2012

A teacher was arrested Monday at South Torrance High School in connection with an alleged sexual assault incident that happened in 2012, when the former student was a minor.

Torrance detectives arrested Kevin McElwee, 49, of San Pedro, at the school at 1:30 p.m. after investigating a tip from the public.

The suspect was arrested after detectives conducted a preliminary investigation, and now they are working on identifying more possible victims.

"The Torrance Police Department is grateful for the partnership we share with our community members to report all criminal activity and to ensure others are not victimized," Torrance police said in a news release.