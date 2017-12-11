At a Glance: Southern California Wildfires

The Thomas Fire burned hundreds of thousands of acres by Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Some Southern California wildfires that ravaged the region the previous week are reaching containment, allowing residents to return to their neighborhoods and begin the lengthy process of rebuilding.

While several blazes are at or near containment, the catastrophic Thomas Fire is still proving to be a force, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and forcing evacuations.

Here are the statuses of each fire:

Thomas Fire

Acres Burned: 230,500

Containment: 15 percent

Location: Santa Barbara County, Ventura County

Date Began Burning: Monday, Dec. 4, 6:28 p.m.

Structures destroyed: 794

Lilac Fire

Acres Burned: 4,100

Containment: 80 percent

Location: San Diego County

Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11:15 a.m.

Structures destroyed: 182

Creek Fire

Acres Burned: 15,619

Containment: 95 percent

Location: San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County

Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3:44 a.m.

Structures destroyed: 63 homes, 60 outbuildings

Rye Fire

Acres Burned: 6,049

Containment: 93 percent

Location: West Valencia in Los Angeles County

Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 11:31 a.m.

Structures destroyed: 6

Liberty Fire

Acres Burned: 300

Containment: 100 percent

Location: Riverside County

Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, 1:15 p.m.

Structures destroyed: 7

Skirball Fire

Acres Burned: 422

Containment: 85 percent

Location: Brentwood area of Los Angeles County

Date Began Burning: Wednesday Dec. 6 at 4:52 a.m.

Structures destroyed: 6

