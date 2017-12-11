At a Glance: Southern California Wildfires - NBC Southern California
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
At a Glance: Southern California Wildfires

By Heather Navarro

    At a Glance: Southern California Wildfires
    KNBC-TV
    The Thomas Fire burned hundreds of thousands of acres by Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

    Some Southern California wildfires that ravaged the region the previous week are reaching containment, allowing residents to return to their neighborhoods and begin the lengthy process of rebuilding.

    While several blazes are at or near containment, the catastrophic Thomas Fire is still proving to be a force, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and forcing evacuations. 

    Here are the statuses of each fire:

    Thomas Fire

    • Acres Burned: 230,500
    • Containment: 15 percent
    • Location: Santa Barbara County, Ventura County
    • Date Began Burning: Monday, Dec. 4, 6:28 p.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 794

    Lilac Fire

    • Acres Burned: 4,100
    • Containment: 80 percent
    • Location: San Diego County
    • Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11:15 a.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 182

    Creek Fire

    • Acres Burned: 15,619
    • Containment: 95 percent
    • Location: San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County
    • Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3:44 a.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 63 homes, 60 outbuildings

    Rye Fire

    • Acres Burned: 6,049
    • Containment: 93 percent
    • Location: West Valencia in Los Angeles County
    • Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 11:31 a.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 6

    Liberty Fire

    • Acres Burned: 300
    • Containment: 100 percent
    • Location: Riverside County
    • Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, 1:15 p.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 7

    Skirball Fire

    • Acres Burned: 422 
    • Containment: 85 percent
    • Location: Brentwood area of Los Angeles County
    • Date Began Burning: Wednesday Dec. 6 at 4:52 a.m.
    • Structures destroyed: 6

    See detailed information about Southern California wildfires here.

