At a Glance: Southern California Wildfires

Some Southern California wildfires that ravaged the region the previous week are reaching containment, allowing residents to return to their neighborhoods and begin the lengthy process of rebuilding.
While several blazes are at or near containment, the catastrophic Thomas Fire is still proving to be a force, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and forcing evacuations.
Here are the statuses of each fire:
- Acres Burned: 230,500
- Containment: 15 percent
- Location: Santa Barbara County, Ventura County
- Date Began Burning: Monday, Dec. 4, 6:28 p.m.
- Structures destroyed: 794
- Acres Burned: 4,100
- Containment: 80 percent
- Location: San Diego County
- Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11:15 a.m.
- Structures destroyed: 182
- Acres Burned: 15,619
- Containment: 95 percent
- Location: San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County
- Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 3:44 a.m.
- Structures destroyed: 63 homes, 60 outbuildings
- Acres Burned: 6,049
- Containment: 93 percent
- Location: West Valencia in Los Angeles County
- Date Began Burning: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 11:31 a.m.
- Structures destroyed: 6
- Acres Burned: 300
- Containment: 100 percent
- Location: Riverside County
- Date Began Burning: Thursday, Dec. 7, 1:15 p.m.
- Structures destroyed: 7
- Acres Burned: 422
- Containment: 85 percent
- Location: Brentwood area of Los Angeles County
- Date Began Burning: Wednesday Dec. 6 at 4:52 a.m.
- Structures destroyed: 6
Published 50 minutes ago