Southern California's dramatic and varied landscape can be breath-taking, but at the same time vulnerable to dangerous landslides.

The map above shows areas susceptible to deep-seated landslides based on past landslides in each location, steepness of the slope and rock characteristics. Darker reds indicate areas of increased landslide susceptibility.

You can also explore decades of landslide history. Click the forward icon to advance to "Landslide Inventory" and view a display of landslides documented by the California Geological Survey. Click on the map to see more information about each landslide.

Note: The information used to compile this map was calculated by the California Geological Survey.

California Landslides