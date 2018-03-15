Interactive Map: See Areas Most Vulnerable to Landslides in California - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
Deadly Florida Bridge Collapse
logo_la_2x

Interactive Map: See Areas Most Vulnerable to Landslides in California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Southern California's dramatic and varied landscape can be breath-taking, but at the same time vulnerable to dangerous landslides.

    The map above shows areas susceptible to deep-seated landslides based on past landslides in each location, steepness of the slope and rock characteristics. Darker reds indicate areas of increased landslide susceptibility.

    App UsersClick here to see a larger version of the map

    You can also explore decades of landslide history. Click the forward icon to advance to "Landslide Inventory" and view a display of landslides documented by the California Geological Survey. Click on the map to see more information about each landslide.

    Note: The information used to compile this map was calculated by the California Geological Survey.

    California LandslidesCalifornia Landslides

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices