120K in SoCal Could be Left in the Dark Due to Weather-Related Power Shutoffs

Southern California Edison is cautioning some customers that they could lose power due to weather. Conan Nolan reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

Southern California Edison Tuesday warned roughly 120,000 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties about proactive power shutoffs due to forecasted Santa Ana winds. Homes could go dark as early as Wednesday morning, SCE said.

Most of the deadly California fires over the past several decades, including the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California, have been the result of power lines in high-wind situations.

In a statement, SCE said:

Approximately 49,439 customers in LA County, including Malibu, Santa Clarita and Palmdale may be affected.

Approximately 40,978 customers in San Bernardino County, including Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga, may be affected.

Approximately 23,189 customers in Ventura County, including Ventura City and Simi Valley, may be affected.

Approximately 21,366 customers in Riverside County, including Perris and Moreno Valley, may be affected.

Approximately 7,250 customers in Orange County, including the City of Orange and Rancho Santa Margarita, may be affected.

An additional 31,139 customers across Inyo, Kern, Mono and Tulare counties may also face power outages.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric said it would begin cutting off power to around 800,000 customers in 34 counties starting after midnight Wednesday amid forecasts of windy, dry weather.