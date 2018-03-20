 Images: March Storm Photos From Around Southern California - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Images: March Storm Photos From Around Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

10 PHOTOS

3 minutes ago

The strongest storm of the season pulled in subtropical moisture over the Pacific before slowly moving into Southern California. It is expected to bring the highest rainfall amounts this year.

Scroll down for images from around the region. Send you weather photos to isee@nbcla.com.
More Photo Galleries
Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Turns 30
2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
Connect With Us
AdChoices