Southern California Wildfires Prompt Air Quality Warnings

As three different wildfires raged in Southern California on Tuesday, officials began issuing smoke and air quality advisories.

Below is a list of smoke and air quality advisories for different areas around Southern California:

Los Angeles County

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory due to the Creek Fire burning near Sylmar and Tujunga.

Strong winds are expected to drive smoke into the western portion of Los Angeles County through Wednesday, the SCAQMD said. Areas directly impacted by "unhealthful" air quality include portions of western and eastern San Fernando Valley, as well as the northwestern Los Angeles County coastal areas.

Santa Barbara County :

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Pollution Control District issued an air quality warning for the entire county Tuesday.

Smoke and ash from the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, officials warned, were producing varied levels of air pollution, with similar conditions possible "over the next several days."

Residents - especially those with heart or lung diseases like asthma, older adults and children were - are advised to limit outdoor activities, including exercise, in areas where smoke or air quality warnings have been issued. They are also advised to use air filtering devices to help remove ash, soot and dust.