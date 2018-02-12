Fire Forces Passengers on Southwest Flight to Deplane at John Wayne Airport - NBC Southern California
Fire Forces Passengers on Southwest Flight to Deplane at John Wayne Airport

By Whitney Irick

Published at 7:50 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated at 11:23 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018

    A fire forced passengers aboard a Southwest flight ready to take off from John Wayne Airport to deplane on Monday evening.

    Southwest Airlines Flight 2123 reported smoke in the cabin around 7:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

    The fire -- believed to be in the Boeing 737's auxiliary power unit -- caused the plane's emergency chutes to deploy to evacuate 139 passengers and five crew members.

    A few minor injuries were reported, but no one was transported, according to airport officials. Those injuries were from exiting on chutes -- not the fire.

    The fire is out, fire officials added. 

    "As always, the Safety of our Customers and Employees is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience the event has caused," a Southwest spokeswoman said. 

    The passengers were slated to board another flight at John Wayne shortly before 9 p.m. 

