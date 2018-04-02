The Canadarm 2 reaches out to capture the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and prepare it to be pulled into its port on the International Space Station Friday April 17, 2015. The Canadarm2 robotic arm will maneuver Dragon to its installation position at the Earth-facing port of the Harmony module where it will reside for the next five weeks. (AP Photo/NASA)

A recycled Falcon 9 rocket will be launched from the Florida coast Monday on a supply mission to the International Space Station.

Watch (1:30 p.m. PT): Live video of the launch will be provided above.

The Dragon cargo ship will be carrying bout 3 tons of experiments and supplies when it blasts off around 1:30 p.m. PT from Cape Canaveral. The first-stage of the rocket returned to Earth after an August 2017 mission.

Dragon is scheduled to arrive at the space station Wednesday. The ISS's robotic arm will grasp Dragon, moving the spacecraft into a berth so the cargo canb be unloaded.



