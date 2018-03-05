Watch: SoCal-Based SpaceX to Launch Satellite Almost the Size of a City Bus - NBC Southern California
Watch: SoCal-Based SpaceX to Launch Satellite Almost the Size of a City Bus

Watch the launch live at 9:33 p.m. PST.

By Heather Navarro

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Southern California's SpaceX is looking to launch the "largest geostationary satellite" it has ever flown Monday evening.

    The Falcon 9 flight 50, a craft that's almost the size of a city bus at six metric tons, will launch at 9:33 p.m. PST from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

    The Hawthorne-based company tweeted that weather was looking 90 percent favorable for the launch. 


    The satellite would deploy 33 minutes after launch. The event comes almost two weeks after a SpaceX rocket soared into the early morning sky over the California coast after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base. 


