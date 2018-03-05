Watch live at 9:33 p.m. PST.

Southern California's SpaceX is looking to launch the "largest geostationary satellite" it has ever flown Monday evening.

The Falcon 9 flight 50, a craft that's almost the size of a city bus at six metric tons, will launch at 9:33 p.m. PST from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Hawthorne-based company tweeted that weather was looking 90 percent favorable for the launch.





The satellite would deploy 33 minutes after launch. The event comes almost two weeks after a SpaceX rocket soared into the early morning sky over the California coast after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base.



