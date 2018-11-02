How to Donate: SpcaLA Shelters Dangerously Low on Pet Food - NBC Southern California
How to Donate: SpcaLA Shelters Dangerously Low on Pet Food

By Kimberly Solis

Published 42 minutes ago

    The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles is low on pet food.

    The SpcaLA is urgently asking the community for donations on wet and dry pet food for dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and rabbits.

    "A full food bowl provides not only nutrition but also the first step toward recovery for neglected and abused animals," says Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA President. "It is our mission to nurture and protect them and we need the public's help to do that."

    SpcaLA reportedly uses an average of 60,000 pounds of pet food a year. That feeds about 500 animals a day at spcaLA's three pet adoption locations, plus the animals at Long Beach Animal Care Services.

    How to make a donation

    Anyone interested to lend a helping hand and donate to these animals in need, can do so by shipping the donation direct from spcaLA's Amazon Wish List, donating funds or dropping off unopened pet food at any of these spcaLA locations during regular business hours:

    spcaLA Administrative Office

    5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles 90016

    Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Phone:  (323) 730-5300 ext 3233

    spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center

    7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach 90815

    Wednesday–Friday from 10:00am to 5:30pm

    Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm

    Phone: (562) 216-2542

    spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

    12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne 90250

    Wednesday–Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm

    Phone:  (310) 676-1149

    Anyone interested in starting a pet-food-drive contact spcaLA at (323) 730-5300, extension 3253 or email them at info@spcaLA.com.

