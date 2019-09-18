Help out local charities and pick up a few bargains at the 5-close shopping center on Sept. 21, 2019.

It won't be long now, at all, before the Largest Bow in the Solar System (probably) will be glinting in the sunlight near the 5 Freeway, just a pinch southeast of DTLA.

We jest, and we kid, and we're not quite sure if the Solar System has a larger bow, but one thing is for darn sure: The red topper seen on the Citadel Outlets each holiday season suggests something special may be found below the bow.

And that is especially true during the store-packed center's annual Shopping Extravaganza, which will browse-buy-and-give-back on Saturday, Sept. 21.

What's so special?

Largely, it is the event's big, big heart. For the Shopping Extravaganza is all about helping dozens of area charities through ticket sales made during the day.

How it works? Spend $35 on a ticket, and choose the organization of your choice. The bulk of your ticket price, as in $25, will be donated to that charity.

Then, what's next? You're welcome to peruse the many "exclusive deals" available to those guests who bought tickets to the Shopping Extravaganza, deals that will see anywhere from 30% to 70% knocked off the original price.

The names? They'll be plentiful, with some 80 brands, give or take, participating.

Citadel Outlets is known for a number of community spirit celebrations and happenings, throughout its calendar, but this is one that raises quite a bit of money for quite a few groups. It is expecting to clear $100,000, in donations, by the close of the event.

As for how many people are expected to participate in the "guilt-free shopping"? Over 3,000, reveals the shopping center.

There shall be prize drawings, too, with COACH and Michael Kors gift cards in the mix (as well as several other brands).

Is the big bow on top of the Citadel Outlets just yet? Nope, but there is a gift underneath on Sept. 21, one that has deals for participating shoppers and tens of thousands of dollars for 50 local charities.

