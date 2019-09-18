Special Needs Boy Ends Up in Back of Patrol Car After Walking Away From School

11-year-old boy with autism walks away from school and ends up in handcuffs. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Abraham Hibbert's father gave permission to share video of his 11-year-old son in handcuffs in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department squad car reportedly after a meltdown at school Monday.

Trevor Hibbert says his son, Abraham, has autism and special needs.

"The sheriff's department has been outstanding," the father said. "They did a remarkable job, caring for, looking after my son until I was able to arrive on scene. Did what they had to."

Trevor Hibbert says Abraham was found after wandering a mile away from Endeavour Middle School.

On Tuesday, the father placed blame squarely on the Lancaster School District.

"Our children deserve better--not just my son, the special needs students in this district," he said. "We as parents deserve truly secure facilities."

By law, trustees could listen but not take action when Hibbert spoke in the public comment period.

After the meeting, Superintendent Michele Bowen said, "We are doing everything we need to do to support the child and his family in being successful. This is his first year in middle school."

Several audience members learned about Abraham on his father's social media including this advocates wishes more could be done.

"I feel bad for the parents," Brian Allen, an educational consultant, says. "There's so much limited resources up here. I feel bad. My heart bleeds for these parents."