 Photos: See the 2018 Special Olympics Hollywood Hills Dream House - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Photos: See the 2018 Special Olympics Hollywood Hills Dream House

By Paulina Cachero

23 minutes ago

The Southern California Special Olympics reveals the grand prize for its ninth annual Dream House Raffle: a 4,700 square foot luxury home in Hollywood Hills.

For $150, one lucky raffle winner will own a mid-century modern mansion offers "sweeping canyon views," on half an acre of California native landscape or $3 million in cash. All proceeds benefit the Southern California Special Olympics which empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities through the joy of sports.

To purchase tickets, call (800) 816-6108 or go to www.socalraffle.com.

