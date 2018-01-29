The Southern California Special Olympics reveals the grand prize for its ninth annual Dream House Raffle: a 4,700 square foot luxury home in Hollywood Hills.



For $150, one lucky raffle winner will own a mid-century modern mansion offers "sweeping canyon views," on half an acre of California native landscape or $3 million in cash. All proceeds benefit the Southern California Special Olympics which empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities through the joy of sports.



To purchase tickets, call (800) 816-6108 or go to www.socalraffle.com.