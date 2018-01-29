For $150, one lucky winner of the Special Olympics Southern California Ninth Annual Dream House Raffle will own a luxury 4,700 square foot Hollywood Hills mansion complete with "sweeping canyon views" or $3 million in cash.

Tickets for the raffle go on sale, starting Monday.

Every year, the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) sponsors one of the largest house raffle fundraisers in Southern California. SOSC doles out over 2,000 prizes including all-expense-paid trips around the world, luxury vehicles, electronics and more. All the proceeds of the Dream House Raffle go toward SOSC's free year-round programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The non-profit organization empowers individuals through Olympic-type sports and fostering a community of acceptance and inclusion. SOSC is just one of 52 chapters of Special Olympics Inc. in the United States.



The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington and the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games will be hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Special Olympics Dream House Raffle tickets are $150 each, 3-packs for $400, or 5-packs for $550. To purchase a ticket, call 1-800-816-6108 or go to the raffle site.