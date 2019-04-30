Attempted Burglar Barricades Self in Filmmaker Spike Jonze's Los Feliz Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Attempted Burglar Barricades Self in Filmmaker Spike Jonze's Los Feliz Home

By Heather Navarro

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Burglar Barricaded Inside Spike Jonze's Los Feliz Home

    The LAPD detained a man who broke into famed filmmaker Spike Jonze's Los Angeles home April 30, 2019. (Published 30 minutes ago)

    An attempted burglar broke into the home of academy award-winning director Spike Jonze Tuesday morning, and barricaded himself inside the Los Feliz property for hours before being taken into custody. 

    The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the home of the famed filmmaker in the 4000 block of Farmouth Drive around 6 a.m. 

    A suspected burglar got inside the home and was confronted by someone inside the sprawling hilltop property.

    It wasn't immediately clear if the person who confronted the burglar was Jonze, whose birth name is Adam Spiegel. 

    Price of Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Drops to $31M

    [LA ONLY] Photos: Price Tag on Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Drops to $31M
    Jim Bartsch

    By 11 a.m., the burglar was taken into custody. 

    Jonze could be seen outside the home in a camouflage jacket, gray sweats and sandals talking to officers. 

    No one was hurt, and it was not considered a home invasion, the LAPD said. 

    Jonze is best known for his work on "Being John Malkovich," "Her," "Adaptation," and more. He is also formerly married to actress and director Sofia Coppola. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices