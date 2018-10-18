Spirit Halloween threw its annual Halloween party on Oct. 17 for pediatric patients and families at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital in Westwood.

Through the Spirit of Children program, Spirit Halloween makes it possible for patients to be able take part in these spook-tacular celebrations despite being hospitalized.

Costumes, games and Halloween crafts were all made available for the children to get into the Halloween spirit. Volunteers from local Spirit Halloween stores arrived to the party to celebrate and get frightfully crafty along with the children and their families.

The Halloween store hosts about 100 Halloween parties at partner hospitals across the country. To-date, they have raised more than $600,000 for UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital.

Through the programs earnings, hospitals have had the privilege to provide families with long hospital visits with playrooms, teen lounges and separate family spaces.

The money also allows hospital staff to have the best tools, education and training.

The funds will benefit the Hospital's Chase Child Life Program, by being able to provide all non-medical treatments like healing through play and buying iPads and toys for children to distract themselves during procedures.

The extra money will also help hire more Child Life staff, extending Child Life hours of operation and providing full-time Child Life specialists in the emergency department.