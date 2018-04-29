It didn't matter whether they jumped 20 feet or 2, the participants in the Splash Dogs dock jumping event that Pet Expo put on a show that wowed the crowd in Costa Mesa.



Some dogs were experiences pros, others were newcomers who just started learning what it takes to run, jump, soar and splash down. There were labs, German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and others. Some dogs came from shelters, jumping into the limelight and showing off their athleticism.



The distance of each jump is determined by where the base of the dog's tail enters the water. A judge uses a high-speed camera to pinpoint each landing point.



Scroll down for images from the event Saturday April 28, 2018.