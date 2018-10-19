A spooky jack-o'-lantern pizza has rolled into Santa Monica for the 2018 Halloween season.

Even your pizza is getting into the Halloween spirit.

If you remember, Dagwood's -- a New York style pizza shop located in Santa Monica -- debuted an edible glitter pizza over the summer. But now it's October and we're getting spooky!

Dagwood’s new boo-tiful addition features a pizza with an edible glitter pumpkin face.

The limited edition glittery jack-o’-lantern inspired pizza will be offered only until Oct. 31.

The pizza is made with extra mozzarella cheese, homemade sauce and dough, and edible black and orange glitter. It is available in small (9-inch) for $12, medium (12-inch) for $19, or large (16-inch) for $25.

So why eat a plain old boring pizza when you can have a not-so-basic, glittery Halloween themed one? Be the envy of foodies on Instagram everywhere.

Find the pizza shop at 820 Wilshire Blvd.